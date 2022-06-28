Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market To Profit From The Growth In Healthcare Expenditure

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to drive demand for the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on hospitals, diagnostic centers and physical & clinical services, thereby driving the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, in the USA, the national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Consequently, the rise in healthcare spending is to drive the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market growth in the near future.

The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $263.90 million in 2020 to $350.00 million in 2025 at a rate of 5.8%. The global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2025 and reach $409.80 million in 2030.

According to the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market analysis, the key players operating in the market are increasingly investing in developing new products. Companies are integrating new technologies in their products which have improved the efficiency of hands-free speech for individuals. Hands-free speech devices do not require the use of hand to close a valve in order to communicate. For instance, in October 2021, InHealth Technologies, a USA-based medical devices developer and manufacturer specializing in ENT products, have launched Blom-Singer SpeakFree HME Hands-Free Valve. The SpeakFree HME cartridge is the first single-use heat and moisture exchange (HME) cartridge with an adjustable valve that does not require manual closing to talk. SpeakFree is a daily disposable HME that allows people with a tracheoesophageal puncture and vocal prosthesis to speak hands-free. This device can be personalized to fit a user's activities and allows them to choose between hands-free and digital occlusion.

Major players covered in the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment industry are Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Atos Medical, Servona GmbH, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik–Vertrieb.

TBRC’s voice prosthesis devices and equipment market report is segmented by device type into indwelling voice prosthesis, non-indwelling voice prosthesis, by end user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, other end users, by product type into soft valve assembly, hard valve assembly, others, by valve type into blom-singer valve, provox valve, groningen valve, by material into silicone rubber, silicone, fluoroplastic, others.

