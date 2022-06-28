Chelated Minerals Market To Exceed Valuation Of US$ 7.38 Bn In 2031

Chelated Minerals Market

Chelated Minerals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the global market for chelated minerals includes North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031. With the market value share of 7.7%, revenue generated from the Latin America market is valued at US$ 274.5 Mn in 2021, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8%, to reach US$ 590.6 Mn by 2031.

Increased Demand from Nutraceuticals Industry to Bolster Sales of Chelated Minerals

Supplements taken in small concentrated doses help in maintaining health status, support the body's physiological functions, promote physical and mental well-being, and reduce the risk of various diseases. The growing awareness about nutritional health benefits of chelated minerals drives the growth of the chelated minerals market.

Modern day eating habits, mostly in the western countries with an excess of salt, sugar, fats, tobacco, and chemical additives, along with shortage of fibers, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins, are bringing new emerging needs for the usage of chelated minerals. Therefore, consumers are intaking chelated minerals as a preventive measure for problems such as prevention of specific health problems, which have boosted the demand for chelated minerals from the nutraceutical industry.

Increased Usage of Chelated Mineral Supplements for Stabilization Bipolar Disorder to Drive Global Market

Minerals that have been chemically coupled with amino acids to create chemical complexes are known as chelated minerals, which are available in the market labeled as chelated calcium, chelated boron, chelated chromium, etc. Chelated minerals are used for stabilizing bipolar disorder, supporting normal growth, building strong bones and muscles, improving immune system function, and overall health.

Chelated lithium is one of the most extensively used medication for bipolar disorder backed by various studies and researches. Lithium helps reduce the severity and frequency of mania. It also helps in relieving or preventing bipolar depression.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, bipolar disorder (manic-depressive illness) is a neurobiological brain disorder that affects approximately 2.3 million Americans today or almost 1 percent of the population

Agriculture Industry Offering Growth Opportunities

Farmers are looking for fertilizers that may enhance their output and crop cultivation to give high profitability due to the increasing demand from food industry. It has also increased the focus on maintaining the quality of crops and intensifying production on the current cropland.

Metallic chelates are a type of chelate that consists of a metal ion bonded to an organic molecule. These metal ions are important for plants. They are required by plants in small amounts. Chelated minerals provide a range of key soil and plant health minerals. Mixed with amino acids, the chelates provide a mineral boost. Thus, metallic chelates are frequently utilized as micronutrient fertilizers in agriculture to supply plants with manganese, iron, copper, and zinc. The most common chelates used in agriculture are DTPA, EDTA, and EDDHA.

To overcome the old agriculture hindrances, companies have started providing fertilizers that contain various amino acid chelates

Chelated Minerals – As Feed Additives to Provide Opportunity for Market

Chelated minerals are useful for animal health. It helps to improve animal-based products quality that includes meat, milk, egg, wool, etc., and their effects on the bioavailability of minerals counteracts anti-nutritional factors, which help to improve the overall health of animals, along with immune status and functional nutrition. Chelated minerals and other complexes are used in animal nutrition to preserve trace minerals from degradation during digestion and boost mineral bioavailability to improve metabolic processes.

Chelated and other complex minerals are administered, especially during times of high nutritional demand, such as weaning, pregnancy, or other reproductive stress, rapid growth, environmental stress such as heat, moisture, or humidity, or health stress. Various health benefits of chelated minerals as feed additives would provide an opportunity for the market to flourish.

Chelated Minerals Market Segmentation

Chelated Minerals Market by Type

• Zinc

• Iron

• Cobalt

• Chromium

• Copper

• Others (Selenium and Iodine)

Chelated Minerals Market by Chelate Type

• Amino acids Complexes

• Proteinates

• Polysacharide Complexes

• Chelates (Organic Molecules that Generally Consist of 2 Organic Parts with an Essential Trace Mineral)

Chelated Minerals Market by Application

• Animal Feed

• Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

• Agriculture

• Cosmeceutical

• Others

Chelated Minerals Market by Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia

• Oceania

• Middle East & Africa

