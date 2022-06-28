Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Motor Vehicle Seating And Interior Trim Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the motor vehicle seating and interior trim market size is expected to grow from $172.45 billion in 2021 to $192.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. As per TBRC’s motor vehicle seating and interior trim market outlook the market is then expected to grow to $292.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11%. The motor vehicle seating and the interior trim market are driven by the increasing popularity of sport utility vehicle (SUV) cars.

The motor vehicle seating and interior trim market consist of sales of motor vehicle seating and interior trim and related services used to increase the aesthetic appeal of the motor vehicle. The motor vehicle seating and interior trim market involve the production of motor vehicle seating, seats, seat frames, seat belts, and interior trimmings. Motor vehicle interior trim involves decorative parts such as leather seat door trims, headliners, door weather strips, sun visors, and cosmetic changes that do not add any functionality but increase the aesthetic appeal of the motor vehicle.

Global Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Market Trends

The companies in the motor vehicle seating and interior trim market are investing in the use of sustainable materials for car interior trim. To attract the buyers inclined towards using eco-friendly ways of living, the manufacturers are using sustainable options for car interior trim parts.

Global Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim Market Segments

The global motor vehicle seating and interior trim market is segmented:

By Type: Motor Vehicle Seating, Motor Vehicle Interior Trim

By Vehicle: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

By Geography: The global motor vehicle seating and interior trim market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: ContiTech AG, Magna International, Hyundai Mobis Co., Faurecia S.A., TATA Group, Toyoda Gosei, Johnson Controls, Faurecia S.A., Magna, and International Textile Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

