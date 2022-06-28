Global Grain Alcohol Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Grain Alcohol Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Grain Alcohol Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the grain alcohol market size is expected to grow from $12.63 billion in 2021 to $13.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.33%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBCR’s grain alcohol global market outlook the market size is expected to reach $16.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.32%. The increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks is driving the growth of the grain alcohol global market.

The grain alcohol market consists of sales of grain alcohol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a distilled neutral spirit made from fermenting grain. Grain alcohol is the purified form of ethyl alcohol, which is also known as ethanol, neutral grain spirit, or rectified spirit. Grain alcohol, a neutral spirit, can be built from corn, rye, wheat, grapes, grains, sugarcane, tubers, and beets and is used to make other alcoholic drinks such as wine, vodka, homemade liqueurs and others.

Global Grain Alcohol Market Trends

Increasing research and development is a key trend gaining popularity in the grain alcohol market. Companies in the grain alcohol market are focusing on developing new flavors and varieties based on ethnic tastes.

Global Grain Alcohol Market Segments

The global grain alcohol market is segmented:

By Source: Sugarcane, Grains, Fruits, Others

By Type: Ethanol, Polyols

By Application: Beverages, Food, Pharmaceutical and Health Care, Others

By Functionality: Preservative, Coloring/Flavoring Agent, Coatings, Others

By Geography: The grain alcohol global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides grain alcohol market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the grain alcohol global market, grain alcohol global market share, grain alcohol market segments and geographies, grain alcohol global market trends, grain alcohol global market players, grain alcohol global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The grain alcohol global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Grain Alcohol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., Kweichow Moutai, Roquette Frères, MGP Ingredients, Inc, Cristalco, Wilmar Group, Manildra Group, Glacial Grain Spirits, Wuliangye Yibin Co., Diageo Plc, Altria Group, Pernod Ricard, ChemCeed, Ethanol US, NuGenTeca, and Pinal Energy LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

