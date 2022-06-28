Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s 3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D medical imaging devices market size is then expected to grow to $19.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9%. Increasing cases of injuries such as sports-related injuries contribute to the 3D medical imaging devices market growth.

Want to learn more on the 3D medical imaging devices market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2513&type=smp

The 3D medical imaging market consists of sales of 3D medical imaging equipment and related services. 3D medical imaging is used to create three dimensions’ visual representation of interior body parts for medical analysis with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a Magnetic Resonance Image (MRI).

Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Trends

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the diagnosis by giving accurate, hard-number measurements. According to the 3D medical imaging devices industry analysis, AI provides efficiency in medical imaging, particularly when it comes to detecting organs or anomalies. For instance, by combining image visualization and AI, cardiologists can measure ejection fraction with high precision and in a much shorter period. Ejection fraction is a measurement of the percentage of blood leaving the heart each time it contracts. For instance, In November 2021, GE Healthcare, a company operating in 3D imaging devices unveiled 60 innovative technology solutions including artificial intelligence to transform healthcare to help patients and clinicians with an effective way of solutions.

Global 3D Medical Imaging Devices Market Segments

The global 3D medical imaging devices market is segmented:

By Type: Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT Scan, Others

By End-User: Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, Research Centers

By Application: Gynecology and Obstetrics, Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology

By Geography: The global 3D medical imaging devices market research report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global 3D medical imaging devices market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-medical-imaging-devices-global-market-report

3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D medical imaging devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D medical imaging devices market, 3D medical imaging devices global market share, 3D medical imaging devices market segments and geographies, 3D medical imaging devices market players, 3D medical imaging devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D medical imaging devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 3D Medical Imaging Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: GE Healthcare, Royal Philips, Siemens AG, The Esaote Group, Intrasense SA, Materialize NV, Toshiba Group, Samsung Medison Co Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, and Analogic Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

3D Printers Market 2021 - By Printer Type (Desktop 3D printer, Industrial 3D printer), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture), By Technology (Stereolithography, Fused deposition modeling (FDM), Selective laser sintering (SLS), Direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Polyjet/multijet printing (MJP), Inkjet printing, Electron beam melting (EBM), Laser metal deposition (LMD), Direct light projection (DLP)) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printers-market

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Implants, Surgical instruments, Prosthetics, Tissue engineering devices), By Application (Orthopedic, Spinal, Dental, Hearing Aids, Other Applications), By Technology (Fused Deposition Modelling, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Selective Laser Melting), By Raw Material (Plastics, Biomaterial Inks, Metals And Alloys), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Academic Institutions) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printed-medical-devices-global-market-report

Ultrasound Systems Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems, Therapeutic Ultrasound Systems), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Clinics), By Product (A-Mode, B-Mode or 2D Mode, C-Mode , M-Mode, Doppler Mode, Pulse Inversion Mode, Harmonic Mode) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultrasound-systems-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC