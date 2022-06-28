Strategies For Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Sprinkler Irrigation Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sprinkler irrigation market share is expected to grow to $3.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.29%. The increasing public and private support for irrigation projects in developing countries is expected to propel the sprinkler irrigation industry growth.

The sprinkler irrigation market consists of sales of irrigation sprinklers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) for the agriculture and farming sector. Sprinkler irrigation is used for watering the farm, landscaping, gardens, and fields. The water received through pumps is separated by sprinklers into tiny water drops, which are sprayed uniformly across the entire soil surface. Sprinkler irrigation is considered to be one of the technologically advanced irrigation systems.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Trends

According to the sprinkler irrigation market analysis, technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the market. For instance, in 2021, Netafim India, a manufacturer of irrigation equipment, launched a new Flexi Sprinkler Kit, which provides the highest level of water distribution uniformly across the field and displays long-lasting performance. It is equipped with a robust D-Net 3D diffusion arm suitable for small as well as large fields.

Global Sprinkler Irrigation Market Segments

The global sprinkler irrigation market is segmented:

By Type: Centre Pivot Irrigation Systems, Lateral Move Irrigation Systems, Solid Set Sprinkler Systems, Others

By Application: Field Crops, Orchard Crops, Landscape and Turf, Others

By Field Size: Small Fields, Medium-Sized Fields, Large Fields

By Mobility: Stationary, Towable

By Geography: The global sprinkler irrigation market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sprinkler irrigation market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global sprinkler irrigation market, sprinkler irrigation market share, sprinkler irrigation market segments and geographies, sprinkler irrigation market players, sprinkler irrigation market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sprinkler irrigation market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd, Valmont Industries, Rain Bird Corporation, Reinke Manufacturing Co Inc, Netafim Limited, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rivulis Irrigation Limited, T-L Irrigation Co, Alkhorayef Group, Mahindra EPC ltd, Elgo Irrigation Ltd, Antelco Pty Ltd, Irritec S.p.A, Orbit Irrigation Products, and Pierce Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

