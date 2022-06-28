Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Rising focus of governments on digital economy.

Market Size – USD 34.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.4%, Market Trends – Rising focus of governments on digital economy. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending industry to give an overall analysis.

The global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 767.60 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market in terms of revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to rising demand for AI solutions in the education sector. Rising adoption of AI in the BFSI industry to provide enhanced customer service is also another major factor expected to further boost global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market growth during the forecast period. Rising focus of governments on digital economy transformation is expected to further support market growth going ahead.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/487

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Facebook, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture PLC, Infosys Limited, and Salesforce.com Inc.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/487

The report studies the historical data of the Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Applications

Platforms

Hardware

Server

Storage

Service

IT service

Business service

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Natural language processing

Deep learning

Artificial general intelligence (AGI)

Machine vision

Artificial super intelligence (ASI)

Machine learning

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Automated threat intelligence & prevention systems

Fraud analysis & investigation

Automated customer service

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation

Education

Telecommunications

Media & entertainment

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction

Information technology

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/487

Key Points of Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market:

In terms of revenue contribution to the global Artificial Intelligence systems spending market, the automated customer service segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing implementation of AI-based platforms to optimize customer service activities in different end-use industries.

Healthcare segment is projected to account for comparatively higher market share during the forecast period due to growing use of AI platforms for novel cancer drug target identification and validation.

North America market is projected to account for the highest revenue share among other regional markets over the forecast period due to increasing government focus on digital economy transformation in countries in the region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

next-generation sequencing market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

in-vitro fertilization market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

companion diagnostics market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/companion-diagnostics-market

ai-based sensors market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-based-sensors-market

follicular lymphoma treatment market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/follicular-lymphoma-treatment-market

blockchain in healthcare market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-healthcare-market

next generation sequencing sample preparation market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-sample-preparation-market

pharmacogenomics market

https://www.google.bf/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmacogenomics-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.





Artificial Intelligence Systems Spending Market Size Worth USD 767.60 Billion by 2028