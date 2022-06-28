Green Coatings Market 2022-2027: Global Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

Green Coatings Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Green Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027″ The global green coatings market size reached a value of US$ 81.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 107.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.76% during 2022-2027.

Green coatings are the environment-friendly paints that release nearly zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs) during their production process. Some of the commonly available variants include high solid, powder, water-based, UV-cured, etc. Green coatings are manufactured from soybean, castor oil, milk, clay, vegetable oil, etc. These paints reduce the adverse effects of UV and infrared radiations and also improve the overall efficiency of numerous equipment. As a result, green coatings find widespread applications across various sectors, such as construction, automotive, oil and gas, aviation, architecture, industrial, mining, aerospace, marine, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Green Coatings Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating product demand in the construction industry to be utilized on walls, panels, windows, roofs, door frames, interior extrusions, etc., to protect and decorate them is primarily driving the green coatings market. Besides this, the increasing requirement for green coatings in several consumer goods, including dryer drums, rooftop heating, oven components, ventilation, electronic boxes, furniture, fixtures, etc., is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating innovations by leading manufacturers, such as the development of radiation-curable coatings utilizing low-energy electrons (EB), are also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, the growing environmental consciousness among individuals and the rising need for powder-based and water-borne paints that are block-resistant and VOC-free are projected to bolster the green coatings market in the coming years.

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/green-coatings-market/requestsample

Green Coatings Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Akzo Nobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Hempel A/S, Jotun, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc and The Sherwin-Williams Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, deployment, application and vertical.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Waterborne

Powder

High Solid

UV Cured

Breakup by Application:

Architectural Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Automotive Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3y1YT99

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Bunker Fuel Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3FDAQA8

Propylene Glycol Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/3AvZRtl

Biocides Market Report 2021-2026: https://bit.ly/2YB4Fk6

Glycolic Acid Market: https://bit.ly/3ByRq1D

Aluminium Market: https://bit.ly/3oYamUb

Bunker Fuel Market Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/3sCu09K

Cysteine Market 2021-2026: https://on.mktw.net/3IDrR2Z

Hybrid Devices Market 2021-2026: https://on.mktw.net/3pApRRL

Hydrazine Market Research Report 2021-26: https://on.mktw.net/3Kg8NZ1

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.