Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Worth USD 5.8 Billion by 2027 at 7.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Information by Biodegradable Plastic, Composition and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach USD 5.8 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope:

Biodegradable mulch films are made of extremely thin plastic sheets. Farmers include them into their crops. The goal is to increase agricultural productivity and quality worldwide. One of the primary advantages of biodegradable mulch films is that they can convert infertile soil into fertile soil. Agricultural land has grown increasingly scarce as a result of modernization. The ingredients used in these films contribute to moisture conservation and weed suppression, thereby preparing the soil for cultivation.

Report Scope:

Competition Dynamics:

The corporations are forming strategic partnerships and merging and acquiring other strong businesses. As a result, they are able to maintain a constant competitive advantage that allows them to remain profitable and sustainable.

The major players of the market are

BASF SE (Germany)

RKW SE (Germany)

AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)

British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.)

Kingfa Science & Tech Co. Ltd. (China)

BioBag International AS (Norway)

AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Armando Alvarez (Spain)

Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)

AB Rani Plast OY (Finland)

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

One of the primary advantages of biodegradable mulch films is that they can convert infertile soil into fertile soil. Agricultural land has grown increasingly scarce as a result of modernization. The ingredients used in these films contribute to moisture conservation and weed suppression, thereby preparing the soil for cultivation. As a result, an increase in urban population, worsening soil quality, and fast industrialization are expected to benefit market growth.

The use of biodegradable mulch film has a lower environmental impact. This is likely to stimulate the company's global market expansion. Market expansion is projected to be driven by maintaining soil temperature, expediting the cultivation cycle, and assuring long-term sustainability. Because of their ability to promote soil fertility by holding nutrients close to the plant, biodegradable mulch films are gaining appeal in agricultural approaches. Furthermore, mulch coatings limit plant water uptake. As a result, these films can be highly valuable in low-precipitation settings. Furthermore, biodegradable mulch film can help with irrigation.

Market Constraints:

However, mechanical fragility, a lack of product awareness, and their high price can stifle market growth. However, cash-rich market participants are substantially investing in modifying the films by eliminating the limitations of biodegradable mulch films, which will likely promote market growth in the near future.

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, many industries were negatively impacted since they were compelled to drastically reduce production or cease operations. The biodegradable mulch film business companies were no exception. They were compelled to reduce production or cease operations. Consequently, the prices of many farmers' supplies increased considerably. Another negative externality was the considerable drop in crop yield and quality.

Market Segmentation:

By biodegradable plastic

During the review period, the Thermoplastic Starch segment is anticipated to dominate the market. Starch's inexpensive price and easy availability contribute to its high demand. When placed in soil, thermoplastic starch dissolves into harmless compounds. Concerns over the environmental impact of conventional synthetic polymers used in product manufacturing have increased the need for biodegradable, renewable materials.

By composition

In 2016, the starch subsegment held the largest market share for biodegradable mulch films. From 2017 to 2023, its CAGR is predicted to be 9.3 percent. Starch-based films are abundant. They are also reasonably priced for the majority of farmers worldwide. Produce has the largest market share for biodegradable mulch films in this area. Due to the high amount of mulch films used in fruits and vegetables and the environmental issues associated with their disposal, biodegradable mulch films appear to be the optimal replacement for standard polyethylene mulches.

Regional Evaluation:

In 2015, the APAC region recorded 60% market share owing to the region's population explosion. This is producing an unprecedented demand for food, necessitating the usage of biodegradable mulch films to increase agricultural productivity. Increasing disposable incomes are also fuelling demand for these films in the Asia-Pacific area. In addition, the fact that Asian populations are getting healthier and more educated are significant influences. People in the Asia-Pacific area desire higher meat consumption. To be healthy and large enough to give sufficient meat when slaughtered, livestock requires a substantial amount of feed. This is driving the regional market for biodegradable mulch films forward. The demand for food and meat in China has increased significantly. Perhaps half of India's land is arable. Despite this, the nation has the world's second-largest population, which is rapidly expanding. Additionally, as people become wealthy, they desire to consume more meat and fish. Also fueling demand for biodegradable mulch films are these considerations. India's population is becoming more educated. They desire food that has been fortified with vitamins and nutrients. Additionally, this is fuelling demand for biodegradable mulch films. Numerous farmers in this region of the world use artificial mulching techniques to enrich their soil and increase agricultural yield per acre. To accommodate the massive growth in demand for this sort of mulch, biodegradable mulch films are being utilized.

Also registering a reasonable CAGR is the Latin American market for biodegradable mulch films. This is attributable to the continent's already enormous and fast expanding population. Brazil is anticipated to have the greatest market for biodegradable mulch films. Its economy and people are expanding quickly. This is creating a demand for biodegradable mulch films that has never been seen before. Consequently, numerous manufacturing enterprises are migrating to the region.

