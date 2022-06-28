Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Size Worth USD 5.71 Billion by 2030 at 8.5% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Trends and Insights by Type (Centralized Automated Dispensing System, Decentralized Automated Dispensing System), End User (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Home Healthcare), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Automated Pill Dispenser Market Information by Type, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the Automatic Pill Dispenser Market is expected to reach USD 5.71 Billion at CAGR of 8.5% from 2022-2030.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Synopsis

An automatic pill dispenser can be described as an advanced system that dispenses correct medication and helps handle complex medication production. Automatic pill dispenser brings down the chances of the human error factor in medicine distribution among patients affected by medical conditions. These devices are extremely useful for elderly patients, given the importance of the right dosage of medicine.

Automatic pill dispensers are used in medication counting, medicine management, and inventory control for nurses, doctors, patients, caretakers and pharmacists.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 5.71 billion CAGR 8.5% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Types and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing prevalence of diseases like cancer, diabetes, chronic diseases lunch of new devices, technological advancement and increasing investments in the homecare centers

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the automatic pill dispenser are

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Baxter International Inc

Yuyama Co.Ltd

Talyst, Inc

Capsa Healthcare

Swisslog Holdings AG

ScriptPro LLC

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Omnicell Inc

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The surge in technical innovations in automatic pill dispensers will most likely propel the market growth rate in the years to come. The emergence of automatic pill dispensers equipped with barcode scanning facilitates correct medication dispensing and also prevents the production of wrong medication. These devices also help deliver extra safety precautions with respect to high-risk drugs. The Bluetooth connectivity helps the users connect the devices to any type of device including phone to receive audio and visual notifications, which also enhances the product demand.

Nowadays, the majority of the automatic pill dispensers contain a digital detachable timer made for individuals with cognitive or memory disabilities that require frequent medication reminders. Therefore, the market demand has been surging rapidly owing to the emergence of novel devices that allow users to set up timings for dispensing multiple medications at the right time.

Cerner Corporation, InstyMeds Corporation and Hero Health, Inc are some of the most renowned companies in the market known for adopting strategic measures like product development, distribution agreements business expansion and commercial expansion. These industry participants spend considerably on the development of novel products, which in turn fosters the worldwide market’s revenue generation.

Market Restraints:

Strict government regulations and policies pertaining to the manufacturing as well as sales of automatic pill dispensers can be a restraining factor for the worldwide market. On the contrary, the rapid surge in people’s disposable income, especially in emerging countries will provide a strong impetus to the worldwide market in subsequent years.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s significant impact has led to numerous severe repercussions on people’s health status across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. These factors will most likely be unfavorable for the automatic pill dispenser market in the years to come.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Segmentation

By Type

Different types of automated pill dispensers in the market are centralized automated dispensing system and decentralized automated dispensing systems. The centralized automated dispensing system types are robotic automated dispensing systems as well as carousels.

The types of decentralized automated dispensing systems are automated unit-dose dispensing systems, ward-based automated dispensing systems and pharmacy-based automated dispensing systems.

The centralized automated dispensing systems segment takes the lead in the worldwide market owing to the various benefits these offer including the ability to control storage & distribution, maintain records of medicines and point-of-care availability. On the other hand, the demand for decentralized automated dispensing systems will soar at a rapid pace in the future, thanks to their benefits such as preciseness, accuracy, and safe usage for improved healthcare results.

By End-User

Industry end-users are retail pharmacies, home healthcare, as well as hospital pharmacies.

The hospital pharmacies form the biggest share of the automatic pill dispenser market. The hospital pharmacy segment will remain in the lead throughout the forecast period on account of the rising need for accurate and fast dispensing of medicines in hospitals as well as pharmacies.

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Regional Insights

The US is currently heading the North American market for automatic pill dispensers owing to the expanding elderly population combined with the surging burden of chronic diseases. In 2020, the population between the ages of 45-64 shot up to 85.5 million in the U.S. The American Heart Association report said that in 2018, nearly 45.9 million people over the age of 60 years suffered from one or more cardiovascular disease types. This statistic shows the rising number of people being admitted to medical facilities and hospitals as well as the surging pressure on the pharmaceutical system. This augments the market value in the country.

Given the rising requirement for a variety of drugs, Europe could expect to see notable growth in the years to come. Heightened focus on the up-gradation of the medical system stemming from the rising consumer disposable incomes will benefit the regional market as well. The development of the automatic pill dispenser market in the region will also be aided by the surging uptake of technologically innovative medical gadgets. The rising cases of various ailments, like chronic illnesses such as osteoarthritis, and Alzheimer's bolster the need for automated equipment in the healthcare sector.

