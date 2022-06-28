Submit Release
MarketResearchReports.com: North America is the leading market for cold seal packaging, with 39% market share

Market Research Reports Inc.

Printpack, Cpflexpack, and Kendall together control 37% global market share of the cold seal packaging industry

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cold-seal packaging is a complex package. It often involves two films, one reverse-printed with the brand owner’s graphics and a second that provides the barrier to protect the product inside. These two films are then laminated together to produce a single inseparable web. From there, the cold seal is applied on the inside surface of the web in a pattern registered/aligned with the graphics on the outside of the web.

Broadly cold seal packaging materials can be divided into 6 categories.

>Cohesive single-face corrugation
>Cohesive Linerboard
>Cohesive Paper
>Cohesive Film
>Returnable Cohesive Package
>Cohesive Polypaper

The results of our recent study showed that the Global Cold Seal Packaging market has a total value of 66 M USD back in 2015, and increased to 81 M USD in 2019. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we made the prediction that the value of Cold Seal Packaging markets can be 98 M USD by 2025. The CAGR of Cold Seal Packaging is 5.10% from 2020 to 2025.

North America was the largest revenue market with a market share of 39.00% in 2015 and 38.00% in 2019, a decrease of 1%. In 2019, the Europe market share was 35%, ranking second. In addition, the Asia-Pacific Cold Seal Packaging market is expected to be a growing market. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.

Cold Seal Packaging sale companies are mainly from North America and Europe; the industry concentrate rate is relatively high. The top three companies are Printpack, Cpflexpack, and Kendall with a revenue market share of 18%, 11%, and 8% in 2019.

