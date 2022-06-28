Ania Sari Releases Hot Crypto "Anthem" to Warm Up A Cold Crypto Winter on July 1, 2022
Ania Sari's first single–a provocative R&B/Pop crossover about love and crypto, releases when the crypto community needs it most.
If you’re going to see a return on your investment--in love or in Crypto--you have to be patient ...”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer, songwriter, Ania Sari didn’t set out to write an anthem for the crypto community, she was simply writing from her heart. Ania used her knowledge of cryptocurrency investing to write an R&B/Pop crossover single, Produced by Kayode Ajayi (KayoMusiq), that speaks to Crypto enthusiasts–reminding them why they fell in love with crypto in the first place. Crypto Mind releases on July 1, 2022 on all major platforms. For a sneak peek visit www.AniaSari.com.
— Ania Sari
“This song is for all the heart-broken crypto enthusiasts out there. Hang in there,” encourages the singer, Ania Sari, who began investing at age 18 and couldn’t keep her hands off her crypto coins. “I wrote Crypto Mind to inspire people to make long term investments–in their relationships as well as in crypto. At the moment, the crypto market is struggling. But like with a relationship, there are highs and lows. If you’re going to see a return on your investment, you have to be patient,” she explains.
Ania Sari's new single comes after a year of intense focus on her craft. In 2021 she was accepted as a mentee into the exclusive Apple Music Creative Studios, as well as the international Soho House and Creative Futures Mentorship Programs. Through these three intensive artist programs, Ania Sari further honed her skills and learned from top industry leaders.
Ania Sari offers her listeners a hot "Summer groove" they can chill to while riding in the car or monitoring their trades. Her advice to anyone wondering if they should invest in Crypto right now–she encourages them to remember three things:
Anyone can invest in Crypto and use it as a wealth-building tool
Be in it for the long-haul
Educate yourself so that you can make informed decisions
“Crypto Mind is a way of life.”
About Ania Sari
Ania Sari is a talented singer, songwriter who started singing when she was nine months old–yes before she could talk. Her raw musical talent and perfect pitch is paired with years of development that began with school musicals and two award-winning high school show choirs. Fast forward to 2022 is an alumna of the exclusive Apple Music Creative Studios mentorship program, as well as the international Soho House and Creative Futures Mentorship Programs. Ania is now sharing her passion with the world with the release of her first single, Crypto Mind. Ania Sari is an LA based artist and Michigan native. Inspired by both R&B and Pop genres, she has created a unique and memorable sound. Ania Sari has worked in the creative industries of Film & Fashion. Now, she’s taking on the music industry. Crypto Mind releases on July 1, 2022 on all major platforms. Visit AniaSari.com to learn more.
