Vermont State Police - News Release - Case#22A2003395 - Simple Assault/Interference with Access to Emergency Services - South Hero, VT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003395
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/27/2022 @ 2040 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hill Rd, South Hero, VT
VIOLATION: Interference w/ Access to Emergency Services / Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Jason Hill
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT
VICTIM: Ronald Mitchell
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VICTIM#2: Vermont State Police do not release the name of a victim involved in a domestic incident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 27, 2022 at approximately 2040 hours, State Police from the Saint Albans barracks were notified of a domestic incident occurring on Hill Rd in South Hero. Ronald Mitchell (age 41) called to advise that he was receiving messages from his son that an altercation had occurred between Jason Hill (age 40) and a female at the residence. When Mitchell arrived at the residence, he was allegedly assaulted outside by Hill. Further information was received that Hill had interfered with the female attempting to use her phone to call for help. Hill was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks for processing. He was later released on a flash citation to appear in Grand Isle Court on Thursday to answer to the charges of “Interfering with Access to Emergency Services” and “Simple Assault”.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: see attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Grand Isle Court – North Hero VT
COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2022 at 0830