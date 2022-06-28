Submit Release
Vermont State Police - News Release - Case#22A2003395 - Simple Assault/Interference with Access to Emergency Services - South Hero, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A2003395

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt. John Bruzzi                        

STATION:  Saint Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 6/27/2022 @ 2040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hill Rd, South Hero, VT

VIOLATION: Interference w/ Access to Emergency Services / Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:  Jason Hill                                            

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Hero, VT

 

VICTIM: Ronald Mitchell

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

 

VICTIM#2: Vermont State Police do not release the name of a victim involved in a domestic incident

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

            On June 27, 2022 at approximately 2040 hours, State Police from the Saint Albans barracks were notified of a domestic incident occurring on Hill Rd in South Hero. Ronald Mitchell (age 41) called to advise that he was receiving messages from his son that an altercation had occurred between Jason Hill (age 40) and a female at the residence. When Mitchell arrived at the residence, he was allegedly assaulted outside by Hill. Further information was received that Hill had interfered with the female attempting to use her phone to call for help. Hill was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Saint Albans State Police barracks for processing. He was later released on a flash citation to appear in Grand Isle Court on Thursday to answer to the charges of “Interfering with Access to Emergency Services” and “Simple Assault”.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: see attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Grand Isle Court – North Hero VT

COURT DATE/TIME: June 30, 2022 at 0830

 

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

