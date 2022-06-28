Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,468 in the last 365 days.

Household Cleaners Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Scope, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Household Cleaners Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global household cleaners market size reached US$ 34.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Household cleaners refer to the cleaning solutions used for removing dirt, germs, and other contaminants at home. They can be classified into abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers, and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. Household cleaners remove dust particles, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold, and mildew. They are available in triggered sprays, aerosol cans, and in-pump actuated bottles and help in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.

Request Free Sample Report:  https://www.imarcgroup.com/household-cleaners-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing consumer concerns towards personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial complexes due to the widespread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are augmenting the demand for household cleaners. Moreover, the increasing use of specialized cleaners for glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel, and wood has further escalated the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients to produce environment-friendly and sustainable household products instead of alkalis, acids, surfactants, and degreases. Additionally, rapid urbanization, a growing number of residential projects, rising consumer income levels, and changing consumer lifestyles are further anticipated to drive the household cleaners market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2T1Ie1C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bombril S/A
Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Godrej Consumer Products Limited
Henkel AG & Company KGaA
Kao Corporation
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
C. Johnson & Son Inc
The Procter & Gamble Company
Unilever Plc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, ingredient, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Surface Cleaner
Glass Cleaner
Toilet Bowl Cleaner
Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Surfactants
Builders
Solvents
Antimicrobials
Others

Breakup by Application:

Bathroom
Kitchen
Floor
Fabric
Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Releated Report:

Eye Makeup Market

Corrugated Boxes Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568999975/india-cigarette-lighter-market-industry-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-26

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/578075669/latin-america-diaper-market-industry-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564038278/india-conveyor-belt-market-report-2021-industry-share-size-trends-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/577903651/deodorants-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-34-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-81

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/577900427/anti-acne-serum-market-research-report-2022-27-industry-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/549330457/bottled-water-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-growth-market-analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556155253/luxury-footwear-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-opportunity

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556155684/reflective-material-market-report-2021-26-demand-share-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 631-791-1145
email us here

You just read:

Household Cleaners Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Scope, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

Distribution channels: Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.