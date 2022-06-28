Household Cleaners Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Scope, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Household Cleaners Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The global household cleaners market size reached US$ 34.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Household cleaners refer to the cleaning solutions used for removing dirt, germs, and other contaminants at home. They can be classified into abrasive, non-abrasive and specialty cleaners, bleaches, disinfectants, hard water stain removers, and other ammonia- and baking soda-based products. Household cleaners remove dust particles, oil, grease, soap scum, hard water marks, limescale, mold, and mildew. They are available in triggered sprays, aerosol cans, and in-pump actuated bottles and help in maintaining personal health and hygiene in the household.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/household-cleaners-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The growing consumer concerns towards personal hygiene and cleanliness in residential and commercial complexes due to the widespread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are augmenting the demand for household cleaners. Moreover, the increasing use of specialized cleaners for glass, mirrored surfaces, stainless steel, and wood has further escalated the market growth. Furthermore, manufacturers are using natural and organic ingredients to produce environment-friendly and sustainable household products instead of alkalis, acids, surfactants, and degreases. Additionally, rapid urbanization, a growing number of residential projects, rising consumer income levels, and changing consumer lifestyles are further anticipated to drive the household cleaners market.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2T1Ie1C

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bombril S/A

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Kao Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

C. Johnson & Son Inc

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unilever Plc

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, ingredient, application and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Surface Cleaner

Glass Cleaner

Toilet Bowl Cleaner

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Surfactants

Builders

Solvents

Antimicrobials

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bathroom

Kitchen

Floor

Fabric

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Releated Report:

Eye Makeup Market

Corrugated Boxes Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/568999975/india-cigarette-lighter-market-industry-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-26

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/578075669/latin-america-diaper-market-industry-size-share-growth-demand-and-forecast-2021-2026

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564038278/india-conveyor-belt-market-report-2021-industry-share-size-trends-demand-and-future-scope

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/577903651/deodorants-market-to-reach-a-value-of-us-34-4-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-4-81

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/577900427/anti-acne-serum-market-research-report-2022-27-industry-size-share-price-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/549330457/bottled-water-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-growth-market-analysis

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556155253/luxury-footwear-market-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-opportunity

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556155684/reflective-material-market-report-2021-26-demand-share-size-trends-forecast-and-analysis

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.