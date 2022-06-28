Bioherbicides Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 4.35 Billion Globally By 2027

Bioherbicides Market

The global bioherbicides market reached a value of US$ 2.09 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bioherbicides Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on bioherbicides industry report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global bioherbicides market reached a value of US$ 2.09 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.35 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.2% during 2022-2027.

Bioherbicides are bio-based pesticides that are used to prevent the growth of unwanted plants and weeds. Commonly used for seed treatment and foliar feeding, they are manufactured using microbes and insects that act as weed control agents in agricultural applications. They are widely utilized as a preferred substitute for synthetic pesticides due to their economical and eco-friendly nature.

Request to Get the Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioherbicides-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the agricultural sector. With the rising demand for natural and organic foods, there has been a considerable increase in the preference for organic farming across the globe, which is providing an impetus to the market growth. Along with this, the growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on crops and living organisms is also providing a boost to the sales of bioherbicides. Other factors, including the increasing government investments in the agricultural sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce innovative product variants suitable for varied geographical terrains, are also contributing to the market growth.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioherbicides-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

• Emery Oleochemicals

• Deer Creek Holdings

• Verdesian Life Sciences

• Certified Organics Australia PTY Ltd

• Ecopesticides International, Inc.

• Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd

• MycoLogic, Hindustan Bio-Tech

• Bioherbicides Australia PTY Ltd

• Engage Agro USA

Bioherbicides Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, crop type, integration and end use industry.

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Agricultural crops

• Non-Agricultural crops

Breakup by Source:

• Microbial

• Biochemical

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Application

• Foliar

• Post-harvest

Breakup by Mode of Action:

• MOA involving photosynthesis

• MOA targeting enzymes

• Others

Breakup by Formulation:

• Granular

• Liquid

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Other Reports of IMARC Group:

AIOps Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aiops-market

Needle Coke Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/needle-coke-market

Air Taxi Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-taxi-market

Digital Twin Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-twin-market

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/content-delivery-network-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.