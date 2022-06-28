Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1700 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, March 3, 2022, in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:03 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, in the alley, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 44-year-old Artavarn Wagner, of Alexandria, VA.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and booking order, 23-year-old Delonte Jackson, of Northeast, DC, was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.