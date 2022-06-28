Updated with Video Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:15 am, the suspects forced entry into the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/jFpdsqHfUAg

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.