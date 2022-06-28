Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 1400 Block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the 1400 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 12:18 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, 45-year-old Omari Lewis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).