KRTL International Corp. with Artizen Corporation Partner to act as Exclusive Consultants in South Korea
QENC is pleased to announce that it, and Dr. Kyeung-Il Park a KRTL Biotech Inc. team member, have received an agreement by the Hemp Regulation Free Special Zone
QUEENCH, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QENC)LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc., now known as QUEENCH, Inc., (OTC: QENC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL International Corp., ("KRTL") has received an agreement by Dr. Kyeung-Il Park, the head of Department of Horticulture & Life Science in Yeungnam University, in partnership with Pervasip Corp. (OTC: PVSP) (“Pervasip” or the “Company”), a developer of companies and technologies in high value emerging markets, where both will be acting as the exclusive expert groups providing services and support for the development of the indoor smart growing section of the project.
QENC is pleased to announce that it, and Dr. Kyeung-Il Park, a KRTL Biotech Inc. team member, have received an agreement by the Hemp Regulation Free Special Zone Project Promotion Team, in Kyeongbuk Institute, for Bio Industry, which is a local public enterprise, (http://gib.re.kr/about/major/major2), and both KRTL International Corp., and Artizen Corporation have been contracted by Dr. Kyeung-il Park to act as exclusive consultant groups to provide services and support for the development of indoor smart growing, one of three core strategic areas of interest in development, for the Korean CBD industry regulations sector.
South Korea has committed $40 million to fund various aspects of this emerging industry. They are funding various greenhouse trials, research, policy development and testing efforts.
“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Pervasip on this project. It allows us to the opportunity to become trusted partners in what will become a true center of excellence for the developing CBD/Hemp Market throughout Asia,” says Cesar Herrera, KRTL Holding Group, Inc.’s CEO. “This is the first of many projects we plan to engage with Pervasip, our subsidiaries and affiliates, truly an exciting time.”
KRTL International Corp.’s CEO Kai Kim has developed a potent network of government institutions, universities research labs, companies, and individual experts in his work on developing CBD related efforts in S. Korea over the past 6 years. This will be the gateway for KRTL to further develop opportunities in Asia.
About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.
We translate strategy into action by combining our time-tested expertise in strategic planning, portfolio management, project execution, marketing, disruptive innovation, and organizational engagement to provide a progressive, revolutionary approach to transforming the organization. The Company manages its subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., with precision and excellence and continues to create and strengthen the KRTL reputation. This allows KRTL Holding Group, Inc. to capitalize on any range of investment opportunities. Our organization values collaboration and emphasizes a transparent work environment.
The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Mario Hernandez
KRTL Holding Group, Inc.
+1 800-707-0586
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter