Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Holbrook Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the 1600 block of Holbrook Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:52 am, the suspects and victim were involved in an altercation at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a camera and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/b0gMac2leX8

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.