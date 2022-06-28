Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Knife) Offense: 1400 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 27, 2022, in the 1400 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and the other suspect took property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. One of the suspects was apprehended by responding officers.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, 21-year-old Ariel Johnson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.