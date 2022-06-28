Judiciary Resumes In-Person Court Interpreter Workshops

Freelance Court Interpreters Paid Minimum $25 an Hour

HONOLULU – The Hawaii State Judiciary is resuming its court interpreter orientation workshops in July after putting them on hold during the pandemic. If you speak English and another language and want to put your skills to good use, register today for one of the workshops. Attending a workshop is a mandatory requirement to become a state court interpreter.

The two-day workshops will be held:

Hawaii island (Hilo): July 14-15, Hale Kaulike (Hilo courthouse)

Kauai: July 20-21, Puuhonua Kaulike (Kauai courthouse)

Maui: July 27-28, Hoapili Hale (Maui courthouse)

Hawaii island (Kona): Aug. 2-3, Keahuolu Courthouse (Kona)

Oahu: Aug. 13-14, Hawaii Convention Center

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 808-539-4860.

The registration fee is $25, thanks to support from our partners: The Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice, Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, and State Office of Language Access.

Individuals seeking to become a court interpreter must also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam, and criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at OEAC@courts.hawaii.gov or 808-539-4860.