Power Your Life Coaching Premieres On The Natural TV Channel
I am excited to be part of Natural TV Channel as a vehicle to share my skills and experiences which can bring awareness and strategies to those seeking to change their lives.”PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Your Life Coaching premieres on the Natural TV Channel and will be aired on e360tv, it’s You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm9yDvFu5D-QxqdjygZPAew along with it’s website www.naturaltvchannel.com on every Tuesday at 7:30pm PST.
Alyson Williams, a Transformation and Mindset Coach, is passionate about empowering women to reclaim themselves where they're at - warts and all, so they can recognize, own and live their magnificence!!!! From baby steps to self-reliance, she walks with her clients till they can fly on their own with the strategies, tools, tips and confidence she provides them. True empowerment comes from within, that’s why she gives her clients the ability to ‘self-direct’ their self-love so they can discover their Passion and Purpose to live the Life they Desire and Deserve.
Alyson works with a range of clients, with 25 years’ experience in the Public Service, she is well placed to assist stressed Public Servants to address the numerous issues and pressures that stem from work that can impact personal and family wellbeing, not to mention the infamous ‘Imposter syndrome’ many women experience. “I have been there!”
Ms. Williams holds a Diploma of Primary Teaching; Bachelor of Education; Graduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language; Graduate Certificate in Defence Studies; and is a graduate of The Coaching Institute (TCI), one of Australia’s most notable coaching schools teaching successful coaching models, all of which are tried and tested methodologies.
Alyson is a certified practitioner in Meta DynamicsTM, Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), Hypnotherapy and Extended DISC, as well as a Bling AngelTM. Through NLP and E-DISC, particularly, she assists clients to explore and improve the relationships in their lives; - relationships with themselves, their families & friends, their colleagues, teammates and their staff.
Alyson states “I am excited to be part of Natural TV Channel as a vehicle to share my skills and experiences which can bring awareness and strategies to those seeking to change their lives.”
The Natural TV Channel’s goal is to be a primary source of information, education as well as a resource on everything natural.
It is the goal of the Natural TV Channel to lead the forefront in the world of Natural Products and Alternative Medicine, as well as products and services concerned with preserving the environment and promoting Eco-Awareness. It is their mission to seek out those unique products, and the world's leading scientists and practitioners, to create a vehicle and a platform by which the incredible benefits of these can be revealed.
The vision for the Natural TV Channel is to be one of the most significant, informational and educational resource for Natural Products and Alternative Medicine used by people all over the world.
The founders have made a commitment to stay on top of the latest breakthroughs in science and technology, as well as new discoveries regarding unique, natural products, in order to utilize them to create a better way of life, and a healthier way of life, for communities across the globe. According to one of the founders Dr. Terry Warren it is my commitment to educate people and promote a higher level of consciousness in order to preserve the environment and improve quality of life globally.
The Natural TV Channel’s approach is to offer an unsurpassed wellness experience through providing programming with regards to comprehensive natural health information, interviews with leading health practitioners, and interviews about 100 percent natural and environmentally responsible products for family, household and pets. Whether searching for nutrition, wellness, disease management, or condition-specific solutions, Natural TV Channel will offers viewers content-rich programming provided by medical doctors, scientific advisors, health scholars, alternative health practitioners and subject experts from around the globe.
The Natural TV Channel will provide content and programming that is relevant to the needs and lifestyles from children to seniors.
The channel will include interviews, talk shows, product presentations, technology demonstrations, news and documentaries. They are currently creating content as well as reviewing programs and interviewing potential programmers. The channel will also offer advertising opportunities.
People can watch The Natural TV Channel by going to e360tv OTT Network. The Natural TV Channel will now be streamed across all online and “over the top” (OTT) media platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, IOS, Android Mobile, the web, and social media outlets such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. Or you can go to its website www.naturaltvchannel.com to view the channel anywhere in the world.
For more information about the channel and to be part of the channel email them at info@naturaltvchannel.com
To find out more about Alyson Williams or Power Your Life
Coaching go to www.poweryourlifecoaching.com or via Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/AlysonLWilliams/
Alyson Power Your Life Coaching