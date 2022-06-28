Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Panamanian President Cortizo

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo.  Secretary Blinken expressed support for President Cortizo as he faces personal health challenges and sent his best wishes from President Biden as President Cortizo travels to the United States for further care.

