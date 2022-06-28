There were 1,058 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,462 in the last 365 days.
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Panamanian President Cortizo
June 28, 2022, 02:30 GMT
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo. Secretary Blinken expressed support for President Cortizo as he faces personal health challenges and sent his best wishes from President Biden as President Cortizo travels to the United States for further care.
