In the Midst of India’s Controversial Censorship, Over 700 Fans Pay Tribute to The Late Musical Legend, Sidhu Moosewala
EINPresswire.com/ -- The community is proud to host a tribute event for the late Sidhu Moosewala – artist and activist of the people amassing 10.7 million followers.
DJs will be spinning Moosewala’s greatest hits, and all are encouraged to participate in the open mic to share their thoughts and feelings on his incredible impact. The community will be continuing his work to speak up against injustice, to show that his efforts were not in vain. All ages are invited to attend this community-based event. There will be art displays and montages, special musical guests, and free food. All media are welcome to attend.
Moosewala was tragically killed by unknown assailants shortly after the government had curtailed his security. Artists across the globe including the likes of Drake, Russ, and Burna Boy took to social media to mourn his loss. Others held vigils, protests, painted murals and lit up the Times Square screens with his visuals. The funeral was attended by 300,000 people. Moosewala was not just an artist. Moosewala was invested in enriching the youth and supported initiatives to advance the community, inspiring generations of musicians across cultures.
Further event details can be found on Instagram @moosewalatributenight or the event page: https://moosewalatributenight.eventbrite.com
Date & Time: Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 7-10pm
Location: Golden Terrace Banquet Hall
120-23 Atlantic Ave, Richmond Hill, NY 11418
https://g.page/goldenterraceny?share
Media Relations
