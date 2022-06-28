Quebec and Vermont Fishing Regulations on Lake Memphremagog Are Now Compatible

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (Quebec Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs) has announced that its fishing regulations for Lake Memphremagog now match Vermont’s fishing regulations on the lake.

Prior to the recent regulation change, Quebec anglers were allowed to harvest 30 salmonids (trout and salmon) per person per day from Memphremagog. The new regulations match Vermont regulations which allow a cumulative harvest of 2 trout or salmon in any combination of brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, rainbow trout or landlocked Atlantic salmon.

"This regulation change should improve the fishery in the tributary rivers of Lake Memphremagog where the adult fish return to spawn," said Vermont Fish and Wildlife fisheries biologist Pete Emerson. "The Barton, Black and Willoughby River steelhead rainbow trout spring spawning runs and the Clyde River landlocked Atlantic salmon runs in both spring (feeding) and autumn (spawning) should respond positively following the harvest limit in Quebec."