House Resolution 213 Printer's Number 3297
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to fund measures to protect the power grid of the United States from electromagnetic pulse attacks and solar flare incidents.
There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,470 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to fund measures to protect the power grid of the United States from electromagnetic pulse attacks and solar flare incidents.