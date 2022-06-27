Senate Bill 1094 Printer's Number 1806

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, providing for apportioned registration renewal; in commercial drivers, further providing for commercial driver's license; in miscellaneous provisions, repealing provisions relating to snow and ice dislodged or falling from moving vehicle and providing for snow and ice; and, in motor carrier safety, repealing provisions relating to findings and declaration of policy and further providing for definitions and for Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee.