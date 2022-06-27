Submit Release
Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 1125

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in property assessed clean energy program, further providing for purpose, for definitions, for establishment of a program, for notice to lien holder required for participation, for scope of work, for lien and for collection of assessments.

