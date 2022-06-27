Senate Bill 635 Printer's Number 1125

PENNSYLVANIA, June 27 - An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in property assessed clean energy program, further providing for purpose, for definitions, for establishment of a program, for notice to lien holder required for participation, for scope of work, for lien and for collection of assessments.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.