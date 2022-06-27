Summer Reading Club will keep kids and families reading

CANADA, June 27 - Children and families can make reading a fun part of summer by participating in the BC Summer Reading Club (BC SRC), a free literacy program available at public libraries and online throughout B.C.

“Reading together brings stories to life and strengthens ties between families, communities and local libraries,” said Niki Sharma, MLA for Vancouver-Hastings. “Encouraging kids to read during the summer while having fun builds the confidence and motivation to keep learning. This program develops the literacy skills that will enrich children's lives and help them succeed.”

Libraries welcome the participation of children of all reading abilities and offer virtual and in-person Summer Reading Club activities with each library developing its own programs based on community needs. Families can register readers aged five to 14 and find out about activities through the program’s website or by visiting their local library.

The BC Summer Reading Club encourages kids to read daily and track their progress. From listening to a story to reading a graphic novel, all forms of reading count – and in any language. Participants can enter contests to win prizes and earn digital badges. Many libraries also award a medal to those who reach their reading milestones.

“For more than 30 years, the BC Summer Reading Club has worked with local public libraries to bring an engaging, interactive and inclusive literacy program to children and their families throughout the province,” said Rina Hadziev, executive director, British Columbia Library Association. “This program has become a tradition and a summer highlight for many families, and we’re always thrilled to hear the wonderful ways it meaningfully impacts them.”

Through their local libraries, families can participate in weekly activities and events based on this year’s theme: All Together Now features artwork by illustrator and video game artist Elaine Chen of Vancouver.

In May 2022, the Province invested $8 million in COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Funding for libraries, with $100,000 going to the BC Library Association to support increased accessibility and inclusion for BC Summer Reading Club in future years.

Co-ordinated by the British Columbia Library Association and public libraries, the BC Summer Reading Club is supported by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and CUPE BC.

Quotes:

Christina de Castell, chief librarian and CEO, Vancouver Public Library –

“Summer Reading Club is an annual highlight for Vancouver Public Library, especially for connecting with our younger patrons. Our staff looks forward to seeing children and their families return each summer to be part of our SRC programs and events. It is a fun way for young readers to build literacy, a love of reading and lifelong relationships with their library.”

Stephanie Usher, provincial co-ordinator, BC Summer Reading Club –

“This year our theme, All Together Now, is centred around community-building and connections, and features the beautiful artwork of Vancouver-based illustrator Elaine Chen. We’re excited to share weekly online activities and contests starting on Monday, July 4, including a free virtual Ask Me Anything Event with Elaine in her role as this year’s BC Summer Reading Club Artist.”

Quick Facts:

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs provides $65,000 annually to support the BC Summer Reading Club.

In 2021, 63,758 children registered in the BC Summer Reading Club in more than 200 communities with 209,610 reading entries logged online.

There are 71 public libraries in B.C., 247 service locations and six library federations, serving 99% of B.C.’s population.

Learn More:

BC Summer Reading Club – participate, register and access the online reading tracker here: https://bcsrc.ca/

Learn more about local libraries: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/publiclibraries