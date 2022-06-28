Chicago Creative Jamie Feldheim Joins Louisville’s Mightily, Leading Creative Team at Growing Agency
Industry trailblazer Mightily, a premiere Brand and Advertising Agency, announces the hire of Jamie Feldheim as Vice President and Creative Director.LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry trailblazer Mightily, a premiere full-service Brand and Advertising Agency, announces the hire of Jamie Feldheim as Vice President and Creative Director. Feldheim, a visual thinker and designer, brings more than 22 years of experience delivering creative results in the marketing and advertising industry. He has worked with a wide array of clients from TwinSpires to Miller Lite and New Balance. Feldheim brings a fearless and inspired passion to every challenge he faces. Chicago born, now residing in Louisville, he looks to help Mightily partner with marketing teams, brands, and people everywhere to create great work.
With a renewed sense of passion, Feldheim plans to take Mightily’s creative in a shiny new direction. “I’m looking to build an agency that puts people and relationships first before all else. An advertising agency where the focus is on the joy of the creative journey, and that great work is the product of a group of people who give their best effort every day. I’m looking to build Mightily into the most inspiring, collaborative, and creative agency in Louisville, or anywhere else for that matter.”
“Jamie not only brings amazing creative design that pushes the envelope, but he also brings a sense of leadership that is unmatched. Jamie’s vision of building a team that inspires each other and our clients and where great ideas can come from anywhere, is fully aligned with our overall organizational vision and our recently updated mission statement: Challenge minds. Win hearts. Leave your world better. Mightily is looking to step up its game and position in this market and beyond. With Jamie at the helm of our Creative Team, I have no doubt we will get there.” – Jonathan Salazar, Mightily President and Chief Brand Strategy Officer
Feldheim brings a creative focus to a wide array of creative avenues including; brand identity, campaigns, print, social, web design, packaging design, and emerging markets such as NFT design. Past job experiences in Chicago include Group Creative Director for Chicago agency TimeZoneOne, Group Creative Director for Grubhub, and Senior Creative Director for agency Upshot. In his leadership roles, he developed concepts and design for Grubhub, Hilton, Corona, New Balance, Kraft, Miller Lite, LA Dodgers and Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago White Sox, Carolina Panthers, Disney, and more, along with Chicago tourism and destination brands Navy Pier, Chicago Wolves, Visit Oak Park, and Illinois Office of Tourism.
“Our success in this industry is a direct result of our ability to deliver bespoke design and strategy to our clients. Jamie’s addition to our team amplifies the very strengths of our creative first model and allows us to push that envelope even further. Jamie brings national and global brand ideation and design experience from a major market, which will elevate the creative work we produce for our clients. His leadership and design style reflect a team driven and innovative style, which reinforces our position as an agency who is not afraid to challenge clients to think beyond what is and think forward to what could be.” – Lesa Seibert, Mightily CEO
After his move to Louisville, Feldheim worked as Senior Creative Director for Betting on Content where he developed and implemented brand guidelines for the TwinSpires brand, as well as developed and activated TwinSpires brand campaigns for the Kentucky Derby.
“I think he brings a calming new shift to the agency, focused on the people and the culture. I’m looking forward to collaborating with him and the rest of the team to create great work.” Patrick Hogan, Creative Director.
About Mightily
“Anti-established since 2013,” Mightily quickly garnered attention in Louisville and the industry with its recognizable aesthetic and creative attitude, servicing clients with brand strategy and identity, creative writing, customer experiences, websites, marketing strategy and consulting, research, media buying, and social media consulting and management. Mightily’s notable accolades include a Silver National Addy Award for their poster campaign honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, commissioned by the Louisville Urban League during the height of protests for social justice across the United States in 2020.
Clients include American Printing House for the Blind, Trilogy Health Services, Park Community Credit Union, Phocus, Weyland Ventures, Aware Recovery Care, Accessia Health, Hosparus Health, Pallitus Health Partners, GoodMaps, The Parklands of Floyds Fork, KY Trailer, HR Affiliates, Greater Louisville Inc., Frost Brown Todd, MCM CPAs, Hosparus, and Eckert’s.
