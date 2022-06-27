CABINET LIAISON OFFICERS FORUM FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS

SAMOA, June 27 - (PRESS SECRETARIAT, 28th June, 2022); The Government of Samoa through the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (MPMC) virtually hosted the second Cabinet Liaison Officers’ Forum for all public servants, Friday, 24th June 2022.

The Forum is a follow-up to the annual Cabinet Liaison Officers’ Forum held on the 10th of June, 2022.

As part of ongoing awareness programs to increase its coordinating function across the whole of government, the Cabinet Liaison Officers Forum targets Cabinet Processes and Procedures and a platform to update the stakeholders and new recruits.

It is essential the Cabinet receives factual information and data to assist with their decision making duties and responsibilities.

Held twice a year, the forum is crucial for Liaison Officers to receive updated policies and procedures approved by Cabinet and share experience and challenges on their current duties and responsibilities.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer who is also the Acting CEO for the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Afioga Nanai Sovala Agaiava, reiterated the important of the Cabinet Liaison Officers’ Forum for all Government agencies in his welcoming address.

“The Government’s intention to facilitate this Forum is for wider opportunities to share and understand the roles and responsibilities of the Ministry of the Prime Minister and Cabinet as the central agency that operates the heart of the Executive government to ensure a well governed, informed and secure Samoa”.

Nanai noted that official information is extremely important as it is one of the many types of information that people and organizations need in order to make well informed decision.

More than thirty participants from Government Ministries and Corporations attended the Forum.

-ENDS-