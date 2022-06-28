27 June 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier



With the Commission of Inquiry hearings once again underway in Tasmania, the Government is listening so our most vulnerable are protected and to ensure past wrongs can never be repeated in Tasmania.

The evidence given to date in the Commission of Inquiry is confronting, and while this week’s hearings will no doubt be difficult for many, it will shine a light on these matters, once and for all.

I would like to sincerely acknowledge, and thank, victim-survivors, their families and loved ones, for their bravery and courage in coming forward.

It is so important your voices are heard, and lessons learned so we can make the future a safer place for children and young people in Tasmania.

And for anyone who is affected, remember that support is available. If you do need to talk to someone, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the following organisations:

Lifeline (24 hours) 131 114;

Beyond Blue 1300 224 636;

Victims of Crime Service 1300 300 238;

Sexual Assault Support Service (24 hours) 1800 697 877;

Laurel House Northern Tasmania (03) 6334 2740;

Laurel House North West Tasmania (03) 6431 9711;

Blue Knot Foundation 1300 657 380;

Child Abuse Prevention Services 1800 688 009;

Strong Families, Safe Kids 1800 000 123;

1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732;

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467;

MensLine Australia 1300 789 978; or

Relationships Australia Tasmania 1300 364 277.

