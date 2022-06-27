DLNR News Release: Forest Reserve on Maui Remains Closed Following December Storm

(KULA) – Access roads and trails in the Kula Forest Reserve remain closed after extensive damage caused by the December 2021 Kona Storm. Unsafe conditions, including washed out gulch crossings and downed trees, have disabled access on the single narrow road that serves the reserve.

As crews continue to work to clear and repair the roads and trails, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is preparing major road reconstruction projects at two of the main gulch crossings on Waipoli Access Road.

Reconstruction of those major crossings is expected to be completed by October 1. Following that, DOFAW expects to reopen public access to Waipoli Access Road, portions of the reserve, and the Cooperative Game Management Area.

Some areas of the reserve, including the ‘Number 5 Unit’ and Waiakoa Loop Trail will remain closed through 2022, as crews continue clearing and repair.

