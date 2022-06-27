DDOT Traffic Advisory: Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Reopens to Traffic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]



Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge Reopens to Traffic

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) has reopened the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge. All lanes are in full and normal operation.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.