Governor Newsom Signs Budget Legislation 6.27.22

Published: Jun 27, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed the legislative version of the 2022-23 state budget:

SB 154 by Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) – Budget Act of 2022.

Over the weekend, the Governor and legislative leadership came to an agreement on the budget framework. The bills that reflect the agreement are in print and the Legislature is expected to act on them in the coming days.

For full text of today’s bill, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov.

