Investigation into Hickman County Shooting Leads to Arrest

HICKMAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the shooting of a Hickman County man early Friday morning has resulted in the arrest of a man on an attempted murder charge.

On June 24th, at the request of 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI special agents joined deputies with the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, in responding to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 4100 block of Beaver Bend Drive in Nunnelly. A male at the home, Jerry Lee Jennette, was found with a gunshot wound, and was transported to a Nashville hospital. During the course of the investigation, Billy Alan Pirkle, who is homeless, was identified as the individual responsible for the shooting.

Pirkle (DOB 12/11/1987) was located by Hickman County deputies Friday night and taken into custody. He was charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and booked into the Hickman County Jail. On Saturday, Jerry Jennette (DOB 08/30/1987) died from his injuries. Additional charges are pending.