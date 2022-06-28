Reno Tahoe's First International Art Fair Anchors Far Reaching Regional Creative Movement
Over 200 regional artists will be joined by 40+ national and international galleries at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center this September
A significant community of artists along with a huge shift of affluent households to Reno Tahoe at a time of major change in US cities has created an optimal environment to launch a fresh new art fair”RENO, NV, UNITED STATE, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reno Tahoe International Art Show (RTIA Show), taking place September 8-11, 2022 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, will be the first ever international art fair of its kind in Nevada and will anchor a large scale city to lakeside celebration of art and design in Reno Tahoe, including an Opening Night Music Concert and a regional artist awards ceremony at the Nevada Museum of Art. The event is the foundation of a broader vision that seeks to lift Reno Tahoe onto the national stage as an arts and cultural center.
"The combination of a significant community of fine artists along with the huge shift of affluent households to Reno Tahoe at a time of dramatic change in major US cities has created an optimal environment to launch an international arts and design fair. Over time, the anticipated outcome will be similar to what happened in Miami after the introduction of Art Basel, or to Austin with South x Southwest” commented Briana Dolan, COO of the RTIA Show.
Unlike many art fairs in the US, the RTIA Show will showcase 200+ curated regional artists and bespoke furniture designers as part of a central ‘Heart of Reno’ feature, presenting over 1,000 pieces of original fine artworks never before seen outside of Northern Nevada. Showcased in the adjacent ballrooms will be 40+ national and international galleries presenting the works of renowned artists from around the world.
“We are looking forward to engaging with a new marketplace of designers, collectors and art buyers at the inaugural Reno Tahoe International Art Show. Our Westport, CT and Culver City, CA Galleries will present many pieces of fine art by some of the most talented artists in the nation,” said George Billis, owner of George Billis Gallery.
Locally sponsored bars and over 17 staged musical performances throughout the show will create a lively, fun environment unique to the region. As part of the Reno Tahoe presentation, the RTIA Show will host pavilions representing UNR School of the Arts and the John and Geraldine Lilley Museum of Art, Truckee Meadow Community College, Sierra Watercolor Society, Latimer Art Club, Tahoe Art League, The Generator, Holland Project, and Sierra Arts Foundation, with a space sponsored by Renown.
“As a proud supporter of the vibrant arts and art community in Reno, I am so excited to see the introduction of the Reno Tahoe International Art Show,” said City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “Now the incredible quality of our artists, and our city, can be experienced for the first time by the many interior designers, architects and art collectors attending the exhibition from around the region and the nation. I know they will love what they see!”
Additional features at the show include an outdoor/indoor Sculpture Walk presenting large-scale installation art shown at Burning Man 2022 and sculptures from around North America, award-winning short film screenings curated by the Cordillera International Film Festival, a silent auction benefiting the Eddy House, pre-bidding capabilities for the door of Renown’s ‘Art for Recovery’ and a significant First Nations, Indigenous Peoples art pavilion.
The RTIA Show opens with an evening VIP Preview event Thursday, September 8. Open to the public, show hours are 10AM-6PM on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, and 10AM-4PM on Sunday, September 11. Daily, Weekend and VIP tickets are now available at www.RTIAshow.com and include the option to purchase tickets to the Opening Night Concert and Saturday night Awards Gala. The RTIA Show invites designers, architects, art consultants, collectors and art enthusiasts to take part in this inaugural event and the overarching Creative Movement igniting in Reno Tahoe.
