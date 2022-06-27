DDOT Traffic Advisory: Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge Temporarily Shut Down

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]



Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge Temporarily Shut Down

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces that the Frederick Douglas Memorial Bridge (FDMB) is currently shut down. The closure is needed for safety concerns involved with protest activity and will remain in effect until further notice.

Motorists are strongly encouraged to plan ahead for their afternoon commute and use alternate routes away from South Capitol Street SE and the FDMB area. Traffic enforcement officers are on the scene directing traffic. Motorists should use extra caution as they travel in the area of the FDMB, anticipate moderate delays, and be mindful of emergency personnel.

