“Stronger Than Longing” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing, LGBTQ+ Romance Releasing Worldwide October 2022
Hot Tree Publishing Acquires Gay Small-Town Romance “Stronger Than Longing”
Nerdy hearts will rejoice at this one.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the publication of Downingtown, Pennsylvania-based author Katherine McIntyre and her next novel with Hot Tree Publishing “Stronger Than Longing,” marked for release October 22nd, 2022.
— Becky Johnson, Publisher
“We love Katherine McIntyre’s Chesapeake Days series. This series has seen great success and has a following of hardcore MM romance fans clambering for book three, the final in this wonderful series. 'Stronger Than Longing' is a fun stand-alone read. Readers who delight in stories of opposites attract and single-dad romances will adore Taron and Silas’s moving journey to love,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson.
"Taran swung his head to look at the newcomer. The guy was tall and broad-chested, his motorcycle jacket fitting him to perfection, and those jeans didn’t leave much room to the imagination with the way they displayed the definition of his muscular thighs. Black ink crept up past his collar and along the side of his neck. The tattoos covered his knuckles as well and were the sort that inspired curiosity. With a wide jaw, windswept deep-mahogany hair brushing his ears, bright too-blue eyes, and thick, stunning lashes, the man was the sort of gorgeous that landed like a punch to the solar plexus." - from “Stronger Than Longing”
Silas wants one more night of distraction before his new reality sets in, and he sets his sights on Taran, his friend’s little brother who’s looking sexier than ever. It’s not like he can get in any more trouble than he’s already found himself in.
“There was a certain magic to writing the Chesapeake Days series, and I’m sad for it to draw to a close. I don’t know if it was the sleepless mania of being a parent to a newborn while I wrote these books or getting to share a place I adore, but these characters clicked for me so naturally,” said author Katherine McIntyre. “Taran was one of my all-time favorites to write, and if you’re a fan of the geek/bad boy dynamic, Silas and Taran’s story is for you. I hope you enjoy the final installment and keep your eyes peeled for the spinoff series I’m planning… more small-town charm featuring the side characters from Chesapeake Days.”
About the author: Katherine McIntyre is a feisty chick with a big attitude despite her short stature. She writes stories featuring snarky women, ragtag crews, and men with bad attitudes—and there's an equally high chance for a passionate speech thrown into the mix. As an eternal geek and tomboy who’s always stepped to her own beat, she’s made it her mission to write stories that represent the broad spectrum of people out there, from different cultures and races to all varieties of men and women.
BECKY JOHNSON
Hot Tree Publishing
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn