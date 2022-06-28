Shecession overwhelms Latina women in the United States: Angelica Fuentes
Latina women over 20 years of age represented an unemployment rate of 20.2%.
This phenomenon is overwhelming Latinas, women workers, and leaders. They are putting aside their professional lives to carry out care activities”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2008, the US economy experienced a financial crash that various specialists called "mancession," a neologism that mixes he/they and recession.
— Angelica Fuentes
Headlines like "It's Not Just a Recession. It's a Mancession!" portrayed the male population's economic onslaught.
More than a decade after, Angelica Fuentes warns about a similar phenomenon that affects women in the United States but goes unnoticed due to gender issues.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has deepened the economic inequalities women normally face. Worst still, it has complicated the aspirations of Latina women in the United States," says the businesswoman and advocate of female empowerment.
Although the pandemic did not generate new gender inequalities in the workforce, it has substantially worsened pre-existing inequalities, giving way to the "Shecession", which, as its etymological root indicates, it will be more harmful for women.
The "shecession" has already negatively impacted women mainly in economic spheres, explains Angelica Fuentes.
"By April 2021, 55% of jobs lost due to the pandemic had been from a woman, and one of the main reasons was that over 3.5 million mothers with school-age children had extra responsibilities at home.”
Latina women over 20 years of age represented an unemployment rate of 20.2%. One of the main reasons is the lack of a support network or programs that help them in domestic responsibilities.
In addition to the low rate of homeownership and not having access to primary benefits such as overtime pay or maternity leave, this factor further segregates them.
"This phenomenon is overwhelming Latinas, women workers, and leaders. They are putting aside their professional lives to carry out care activities", says Angelica Fuentes.
To mitigate the impact of the "shecession" on Latin women, Angelica Fuentes suggests that companies take action to create much friendlier environments for women that encourage gender equality. The first steps she identifies relies on providing them with tools that help them find a balance between their personal and professional lives.
