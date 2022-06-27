Governor Abbott Announces 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award Winners

June 27, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities' (GCPD) winners of the 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Awards (BJMA) for media content created in 2021. The BJMA program was established in 1982 to recognize the respectful, accurate portrayal of people with disabilities by media professionals and students. Working in partnership with the University of Texas Arlington (UTA) College of Liberal Arts Department of Communication and Disability Studies Minor, the GCPD will host the 39th Annual BJMA program highlighting and honoring this year’s winners and their outstanding work.

Honorees of the 2022 BJMA are listed below, along with links to their winning pieces where available. To view the virtual award program, visit the GCPD's YouTube channel.

In addition to the 39th Annual BJMA program, GCPD and UTA are hosting a BJMA virtual “After Party” on Tuesday, July 12. The public is cordially invited to join the virtual event for a lively discussion of issues related to disability reporting in the media. The moderated discussion will be accessible to all with open captioning and American Sign Language interpreters. The BJMA keynote speaker and UTA faculty will moderate the discussion with the invited 2022 BJMA award winners and take questions from the audience of journalism students, media professionals, and attendees from across the state.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-04DVFXCSMKjP3vsVj9GLw

2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award Winners

High School Student, Print Category

Taylor Chronert, Vandegrift High School, Leander ISD

"Forward March: Student with a Disability Adapts to Excel in Band”

Broadcast

Ashley Claster, Spectrum News 1, Austin

"Frisco ISD Teams with Embassy Suites to Employ Special Needs Students”

Broadcast Extended

KSAT-TV, San Antonio and YouTube

Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative, “Celebrating a World of Inclusion”

Podcast

Dr. John C. Bullion and Pam Humphrey, ESC Region #12, Waco

"Loving Students Doesn’t Lower Expectations”

Print

Gregory Ripps, Wilson County News, Floresville

"Patrick Kelly Gets His Life Back”

Newsletter

Dion McInnis, Willis

The Wrangler Gazette posts New Danville’s monthly newsletters

Radio

Shelly Brisbin, KUT-Texas Standard, Austin

"How to Ensure Your Holiday Celebrations Welcome People with Disabilities”