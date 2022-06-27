Route 837 East 8th Avenue Lane Restriction Tuesday in Homestead

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 837 (East 8th Avenue) in Homestead Borough, Allegheny County will occur Tuesday, June 28 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on East 8th Avenue between Ann Street and McClure Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday as crews from Denillo Heating & Cooling conduct rooftop installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Janet Denillo at 412-885-2356.

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

