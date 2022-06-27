Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Homicide Offense: 3000 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Homicide offense that occurred on Saturday, February 19, 2022, in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:29 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the report of a shooting inside of a building at the listed location. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Maurice McRae, of Northeast, DC.

 

On Monday, June 27, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 31-year-old Riley Benjamin, of District Heights, MD.  He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

