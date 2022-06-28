SignalPET Commences a Retrospective Study for a Two Populations of Small Intestine Radiographic Result

SignalPET announced its proposal for a study investigating case outcomes for patients with a radiographic finding of Two Populations of Small Intestine.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SignalPET, the provider of SignalRAY, an instant radiology interpretation point of care technology, announced its proposal for a retrospective study investigating case outcomes for patients with a radiographic finding of Two Populations of Small Intestine.

SignalPET technology has proven to identify Two Populations of Small Intestine in radiographs with greater than 96% sensitivity. Two Populations of Small Intestine is a radiographic finding well defined in textbooks but can be quite difficult to interpret and even more difficult to determine the best practice for the next steps. This study will explore the diagnosis, additional diagnostics performed, treatments, and outcome of each case.

SignalPET has invited emergency hospitals to participate by sharing clinical records for patients whose test for Two Populations of Small Intestine was flagged as abnormal in their SignalRAY report. The SignalPET team will work to collect a statistically significant number of cases for analysis and review. The results of the study are expected to be published by December 2022.

With the results of this study, clinicians will be able to make more accurate recommendations and clients will be able to make better-informed decisions regarding the next steps for patients identified to have Two Populations of Small Intestine.

According to Dr. Emily Angell, VP of Clinical R&D, “Two Populations of Small Intestine is a radiographic finding that is of great significance because it often leads to a choice between surgery or medical management. With the information from this study, we as practitioners can better communicate options and likely outcomes to pet parents who are already in a stressful situation.”



About SignalPET

SignalPET focuses on improving pet healthcare by providing rapid clinical results through standardized radiograph interpretation. SignalPET’s software utilizes artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to analyze radiographs using existing radiography equipment. The solution has proven to help reduce radiograph interpretation errors, increase machine utilization, reduce the number of radiology consults, and help expedite treatment plans for companion animals.