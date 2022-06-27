GALLERY NIGHT COMES BACK TO THE CORAL GABLES MUSEUM ON JULY 1ST, 2022, 6:00 PM TO 10:00 PM

Installation view of the exhibition Painting in Excess: Kyiv’s Art revival, 1985-1993, Carole A. Fewell Gallery, Coral Gables Museum, May 13th – December 11th, 2022. Local group Purpleberry Jam performing in the Museum’s Courtyard. Installation view of the exhibition Internal Knot: The Work of Zammy Migdal, Anthony R. Abraham Family Gallery, Coral Gables Museum, May 13th – July 20th, 2022

Gallery Night comes back to the Coral Gables Museum this Friday, July 1st, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gallery Night comes back to the Coral Gables Museum this Friday, July 1st, from 6:00 to 10:00 PM. Among the offerings and amenities this time are live music, an artist talk, and a cash bar. In celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride, the Museum courtyard will be illuminated in rainbow colors. Learn more about Gallery Nights here.

This edition’s programming includes a conversation with Israeli-born Miamian artist Zammy Migdal on the occasion of his solo show at the Anthony R. Abraham Family Gallery. It will be moderated by Coral Gables Museum’s Director of Exhibitions, Yuneikys Villalonga. Join us to hear Migdal reveal interesting aspects of his artmaking process while his gallerist, Tamar Erdberg, who has accompanied him from the beginning of his career, will share highlights of their exhibitions and trajectory together. Learn more about this event here.



“This exhibition has been an opportunity to present other edges in the work of Zammy Migdal; not only as a painter (we knew him mostly as a sculptor) but also as a storyteller. The pieces in the show are filled with intriguing autobiographical details. They reveal the person behind the artist.” said Villalonga. “This talk will be an opportunity to hear other stories of Migdal and bring colors to the show.”

In the Community Meeting Room, this month’s featured local music band Purpleberry Jam will be performing a combination of covers & originals; paying homage to the past through their blend of Funk, Rock, Rhythm & Blues while infusing modern flavors.

“It’s always a pleasure to engage with the community here on Gallery Night. We love being a part of the celebration of art, music, and history!” says lead bassist and singer Julian Rodriguez.

Recent publications, posters, tote bags, apparel items, and souvenirs from the Museum’s gift shop will be available for sale at the reception desk. They are also available through the Museum’s online gift shop. Become a member to support the museum’s programs and exhibitions and obtain a 10% discount on all gift shop items.

Exhibitions currently on view:

Painting in Excess: Kyiv’s Art Revival 1985-1993

Internal Knot: The Work of Zammy Migdal

Capture DOWNTOWN Coral Gables

MECHANICS: Recent Paintings by Jefreid Lotti



“I think it’s fantastic. What more do you want? You’re in the Gables, you have a museum of art, drinks. It’s free culture, why not? Once a month is not enough!” - Ismael Llano

“My girlfriends and I do not miss Gallery Night. The Museum is the place to be on a Friday night. They always have something interesting going on besides the shows. I love it!” - Mirna Beletti



