Minister of National Security meets with Nigeria National Defence College Delegation

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, June 27 - Port of Spain: Minister of National Security the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds M.P. met with a delegation from the Nigeria National Defence College (NDC) on Wednesday 08 June, 2022, at the Ministry of National Security’s Head Office, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain.

Minister Hinds took the opportunity to welcome the delegation to Trinidad and Tobago, which he described to guests as a young and vibrant multi-cultural society, with a focus on multi-sectoral development. He praised the strong, longstanding partnership that exists between the Governments of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria, and looked forward to continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Leading the Nigeria National Defence College delegation, Air Commodore Olusola Frederick Akinboyewa expressed appreciation for the warm welcome extended to his team. He lauded the opportunity for them to engage in a strategic information-exchange study in Trinidad and Tobago.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, with Ms. Myrna Huggins, Director, Africa, Asia, Middle East and the Pacific (AAMEP) Division, delivering a presentation on the operations of that Ministry.

The Ministry of National Security, through the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF), is providing support to the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs (MOFCA) and The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) as they host the Nigeria National Defence College for a Geo-Strategic World Study Tour to Trinidad and Tobago from 05 June to 13 June, 2022.

The tour aims to equip senior military students of the National Defence College with an understanding of the economic, political, and cultural structure of Trinidad and Tobago. The theme of this year's tour is "Extractive Industry and Economic Development in Trinidad and Tobago: Oil and Gas Industry in Perspective".

The Nigeria National Defence College (NDC) is the highest military training institution for the Nigerian Armed Forces and a Centre of Excellence for peace support operations training at the strategic level in West Africa.