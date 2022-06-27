Sun Africa Lauds Launching of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON DC, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 27, 2022, Miami, FL -

On June 26, President Biden at the G7 Leaders’ Summit formally launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure, a global initiative that will promote quality, sustainable infrastructure to improve people’s lives. This initiative is an incredible opportunity to harness private investment by combining it with government funding to promote the development of necessary infrastructure in the areas of climate and energy, information and communications, health systems, and gender and equality throughout the developing world.

Sun Africa is pleased that our Angola project has been selected as one of the flagship projects under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure. With support from the Export-Import Bank, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of State, Sun Africa will deploy 728 MW of utility-scale solar PV, solar mini-grids with battery storage, home power kits, and potable water in four southern provinces of Angola. This $2 billion project is our second large-scale solar project in Angola and will provide for the electrification of more than two million people.

About Sun Africa

Sun Africa is a leading utility-scale solar project developer and off-grid solution provider, with the mission of transforming our world and meeting its energy needs sustainably. Sun Africa is based in Miami, FL and is a sister company to Eurasia-focused UGT Renewables.