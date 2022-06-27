Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,386 in the last 365 days.

Sun Africa Lauds Launching of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON DC, USA, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- June 27, 2022, Miami, FL -

On June 26, President Biden at the G7 Leaders’ Summit formally launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure, a global initiative that will promote quality, sustainable infrastructure to improve people’s lives. This initiative is an incredible opportunity to harness private investment by combining it with government funding to promote the development of necessary infrastructure in the areas of climate and energy, information and communications, health systems, and gender and equality throughout the developing world.

Sun Africa is pleased that our Angola project has been selected as one of the flagship projects under the Partnership for Global Infrastructure. With support from the Export-Import Bank, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of State, Sun Africa will deploy 728 MW of utility-scale solar PV, solar mini-grids with battery storage, home power kits, and potable water in four southern provinces of Angola. This $2 billion project is our second large-scale solar project in Angola and will provide for the electrification of more than two million people.

About Sun Africa
Sun Africa is a leading utility-scale solar project developer and off-grid solution provider, with the mission of transforming our world and meeting its energy needs sustainably. Sun Africa is based in Miami, FL and is a sister company to Eurasia-focused UGT Renewables.

SUN AFRICA LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sun Africa Lauds Launching of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.