Take the Journey with Shelene Huey-Booker and Chelle T to the Stage Play To Be More Like You

This amazing cast includes world renowned artists Psalmist Raine and Mike Servin

Powerhouse Stage Play Comes to the Lesher Center for the Arts, Written by Two of Bay Areas Own Daughters

This production will be life changing to say the least. It will create a new love for people, stage plays, going out, and for life in general.” — Chelle T

MANTECA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the journey this July 16-17, 2022 — To Be More Like You, a faith-driven stage play that grips the heart, challenges the mind, and impacts the soul is coming to The Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, CA on July 16th - 17th. The play, co-written by national singer/songwriter Shelene Huey-Booker and Dry Bar Comedy's Michelle "Chelle T" Turner, both Bay Area natives, explores the narrative of Joshua Sullivan, an impressionable young man, navigating through a modern world with a mindset that many would consider outdated and unrealistic. His story of faith rises above what his peers could ever ask or think, and leads him to operate with unimaginable patience, hope, and peace. His commitment to showing unconditional love to those around him alters the lives of his loved ones and strangers alike, in ways they could have never expected. Fusing together the musical elements of gospel, hip-hop, classical, and more, To Be More Like You is a family-friendly production that's sure to entertain, empower, and enlighten! This production will also have cameo appearances by national recording artist Apostle Psalmist Raine and world renowned Evangelist Mike Servin.

Tickets can be purchased from the Lesher Center for the Arts box office, and the production website at www.tobemorelikeyou.com. The show times are July 16th at 2PM and 8PM Pacific, and a matinee performance July 17th at 4PM Pacific.

The stage play will also feature a Q+A Session with the cast and production crew after the July 16th 2PM show. This will be an opportunity for viewers, particularly young adults and youth, to ask questions about the play itself, the story, acting and writing choices and some other areas of interest as time allows. Youth groups, churches, group homes, and youth organizations from all over the Bay Area, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose, and Central Valley are all encouraged to attend, as any organization that brings 10+ youth will be entered into a drawing for a $500.00 cash prize.

About the Writers

Michelle “Chelle T” Turner, is a prolific writer that has created and co-written several productions. Her works include the stage plays The Shawls, From Female to Woman to Lady, and the feature films Restored Me and It Just Got Real. Both films are available for streaming on Amazon Prime, Hulu Plus, and Tubi.

Shelene Huey-Booker, a powerhouse psalmist known for her angelic voice and anointed worship, has been a force to be reckoned with for a very long time. Her previous work can be found in the feature film Freshman Year and on her phenomenal musical production Songs from the Altar, available on Apple Music, Spotify, and Pandora.

The hearts and minds of these two creatives have come together to deliver a relevant and pertinent message; one that lands on the premise that love, and unity is the key to a life of peace and success for all human beings. Both writers are also instrumental in organizations that help to develop and mentor youth and young adults all over the Bay Area.

To Be More Like You Promo