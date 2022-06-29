Gainsight’s Pulse, the World’s Largest Gathering of Customer Success, Product, and Community, Returns to San Francisco
The Pulse community achieves great things when we come together, and we’re incredibly excited to see our customers, partners, and friends in-person again!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gainsight announces the in-person return of Pulse, its annual conference for business leaders and practitioners in the fields of Customer Success, Product, and Community. Pulse 2022 will be a fully hybrid event held August 17-18 at Moscone Center West in San Francisco with all sessions streamed live for virtual attendees.
Pulse is the world’s largest gathering of Customer Success, Product, and Community professionals. This year’s event is sponsored by Intellum, Rocketlane, and GuideCX amongst others and will include over 5,000 attendees, 100 speakers, and 90 sessions.
Gainsight has hosted tens of thousands of people at Pulse since the first conference in 2013. Guests and speakers have ranged from fast-growing startups to executives of Fortune 500 companies including GE, Microsoft, Cisco, and Salesforce. This year’s conference promises to be bigger than ever, boasting keynotes from Gainsight CEO Nick Mehta, actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis known for his roles in Ted Lasso and SNL, organizational theorist and management consultant Geoffrey Moore known for his groundbreaking book Crossing the Chasm, and author and investor Nir Eyal known for his bestseller Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products.
The event will also feature fireside chats and sessions with numerous Customer Success, Product, and Community leaders, including Yamini Rangan, CEO of Hubspot, Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, and Thimaya Subaiya, SVP and General Manager of Global Customer Experience at Cisco.
For the first time, Pulse will include a fully-dedicated experience for Product leaders, including a dedicated track, speakers, demos, and activations focused on product-led growth strategies. Customer Success Operations professionals will also have a dedicated track and customized experiences focused on building and scaling CS operations.
Other tracks include: Scaling Massively With Digital Engagement, Growing and Optimizing Net Revenue Retention, Designing Customer Journeys That Drive Outcomes, and Human-First Leadership.
Pulse 2022 will also include Pulse Academy Live, a multi-track, day-long immersive educational experience for Customer Success and Product professionals, to be held on August 16 at Marquis Marriott in San Francisco.
“This year’s theme is “Together We Are Unstoppable,” and I couldn’t be more pumped. The Pulse community achieves great things when we come together, and we’re incredibly excited to see our customers, partners, and friends in-person again,” said Monika Saha, CMO of Gainsight. “It will be great to get everyone in one place to catch up, share ideas, and have some fun!”
To register or learn more about Pulse 2022, visit https://gainsightpulse.com/why-attend/
About Gainsight
Gainsight’s innovative platform helps companies of all sizes and industries drive durable growth through customer-led and product-led strategies. It offers a powerful set of customer success, product experience, and community engagement solutions that together enable businesses to scale efficiently, create alignment, and put the customer at the heart of innovation. With Gainsight, it’s never been easier to drive acquisition, increase product adoption, prevent churn, and grow with renewals and expansion. Learn how leading companies such as GE Digital, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.
